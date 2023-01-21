The match that started the divisional round was full of drama because of Patrick Mahomes’ injury, but they were able to beat the Jacksonville Jaguars. Check out what the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback said of his status for the AFC Championship game.

The Jacksonville Jaguars were trying to take down the number 1 seed in the conference on the road. For part of the game that seemed possible because Patrick Mahomes had to leave the field with an injury, although he could go back. Find out what the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback said about his status for the AFC Championship clash.

Chiefs’ offense began the match as the top unit they usually are. Mahomes wasn’t comfortable in the pocket, but he could escape and make plays on his own mostly targeting Travis Kelce. It was going well until one of those pressures took him out of the game.

He had a defensive player rolling on his right ankle in a scary image for Kansas City. The hit was so strong that he was obligated to leave the field because the pain was visible. Backup signal-caller Chad Henne had a perfect drive that finished in a score, although the Chiefs will need Mahomes in their next game for the power of the opponent.

Will Patrick Mahomes play in the AFC Championship game?

Mahomes tried to stay on the field after the injury happened, but his mobility was so reduced that he couldn’t even hand the ball to the running back. That drive finished and he was sent to the locker room to get a better look at it. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid told him that he wasn’t going to let him back in without an x-ray.

Every headline will surely go to his injury status this week before the AFC Championship game. There will be more studies on his right ankle for the sprain he had. However, at least he gave his first impression.