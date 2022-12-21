Even though the New England Patriots though that Mac Jones would be their elite quarterback, he has not been able to prove it. Now, one of his teammates has turned his back on him and has sent a message to the front office to get Tom Brady or Jimmy Garoppolo back.

Mac Jones' start with the New England Patriots was promising. He had a 10-7 record in his first season, but lately he has given tons of doubts to Bill Belichick about his starting role.

Patriots' player reveals he wants Tom Brady or Jimmy Garoppolo back in New England

It is very difficult to find a better quarterback than Tom Brady. After he left New England, the Patriots have had a very bad time without him and the team knows it.

Now, Trent Brown, offensive lineman, has sent a message to the team's front office about the quarterback's situation. He liked a post on Instagram calling for the return of Tom Brady or Jimmy Garoppolo to Boston.

Well, there goes the support for Mac Jones' starting quarterback role. The offensive lineman seems to be uncomfortable with him leading the team and that's why he seems to be needing a change for him as soon as possible.