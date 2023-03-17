The Philadelphia Eagles made a shocking decision at the quarterback position. Read here to check out the details.

The Philadelphia Eagles had an extraordinary season with a 14-3 record. In the second year under head coach, Nick Sirianni, the rebulding process seems to be right on track. Though the team lost the Super Bowl against the Kansas City Chiefs, they will be the favorites again in the NFC.

However, there's been some important moves after the Super Bowl for the Eagles. Jason Kelce, Darius Slay and Fletcher Cox finally agreed to stay with the team, but, some players are out such as Javon Hargrave or Garnder Minshew. This last move, Minshew signing for the Indianapolis Colts, creates a problem for Philadelphia's offense in their depth chart.

So, in the start of free agency, the Eagles had no time to lose. As the San Francisco 49ers proved last season, a backup quarterback might be crucial during a Super Bowl run if the starter gets injured. Read here to find out the new and shocking name arriving to Philadelphia.

Philadelphia Eagles sign new backup quarterback for Jalen Hurts

Marcus Mariota is signing a one-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles to be the backup quarterback of Jalen Hurts. After Gardner Minshew decided to play for the Indianapolis Colts looking for a shot as a starter, the Eagles had to make a move as soon as possible. Mariota is the answer.

Last season, Marcus Mariota was seen as a solid transition quarterback in the post Matt Ryan era. Mariota threw for 2219 yards and 15 touchdowns but was eventually replaced by rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder. A few days ago, he was released by the Atlanta Falcons.

Since being drafted by the Titans in 2015, Marcus Mariota was seen as a possible franchise quarterback, but, he hasn't delivered after huge chances with Tennessee, the Las Vegas Raiders and, most recently, the Atlanta Falcons. This might be a good chance for redemption if needed.