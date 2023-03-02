The Baltimore Ravens have tons of internal problems nowadays. Now, Rashod Bateman answered to a statement of the team's front office and completely slammed the general manager for it.

It is a rough time for the Baltimore Ravens. As they're dealing with Lamar Jackson's contract, WR Rashod Bateman defended his teammate and slammed the team's front office for throwing the players under the bus.

Lamar Jackson's future is completely uncertain. The Ravens are working really hard to reach an agreement with the quarterback, but the latest reports say both parties are not on the same page.

But of course it is not the only problem for the Ravens. Now, Rashod Bateman has addressed GM Eric DeCosta's comments on the team's roster that provoked the wide receiver's fury.

Rashod Bateman sends rude message to Ravens' front office

Ravens' atmosphere is not the best in the NFL nowadays. As the team is working on a contract extension for Lamar Jackson, they are forgetting about other key pieces and even throwing the rest of the players under the bus.

"If I had an answer, that means I would probably have some better receivers, I guess," general manager Eric DeCosta said on Wednesday about what the team needs. "We keep trying. I think there's a lot of things that go along with that position. Sometimes it is tied to the quarterback. And I think it's tied to things like durability. It's tied to a lot of things. We're gonna keep swinging. There have been some guys that have been successful players for us that were draft picks. We've never really hit on that All-Pro type of guy, which is disappointing, I would say. But it's not for lack of effort."

This comments didn't make Rashod Bateman very happy. The wide receiver felt directly attacked by DeCosta and immediately shared his thoughts about this situation on Twitter.

"how bout you play to your player's strength and & stop pointing the finger at us and #8," Bateman wrote, while supporting quarterback Lamar Jackson,"blame the one you let do this…. we take heat 24/7. & keep us healthy … care about US & see what happen..ain't no promises tho … tired of y'all lyin and capn on players for no reason."

The team obviously talked with Bateman, which led to him apologizing and deleting the tweet.