After the 2022 campaign, the Ravens had to solve a huge problem: Lamar Jackson's continuity. The quarterback's rookie contract ended, including his fifth-year option, and they needed to work on a new deal for him.

Ravens place franchise tag on Lamar Jackson, but he could still leave

With this tag, Jackson is allowed to negotiate with other teams. If the interested squad puts an offer on the table for him, the Ravens could match the terms of it. If they don't do it and thus lose the player, Baltimore would receive two first-round draft picks as compensation.

Jackson's tag will cost the Ravens $32.416 million in 2023. The team has until July 17 to offer him a multi-year deal extension before they have to pay that amount to the quarterback.

"Having not yet reached a long-term deal with Lamar Jackson, we will use the franchise tag," Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta said in a statement on Tuesday. "There have been many instances across the league and in Baltimore when a player has been designated with the franchise tag and signed a long-term deal that same year. We will continue to negotiate in good faith with Lamar, and we are hopeful that we can strike a long-term deal that is fair to both Lamar and the Ravens. Our ultimate goal is to build a championship team with Lamar Jackson leading the way for many years to come."