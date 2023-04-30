The New York Giants have been working on a contract extension for Saquon Barkley. According to reports, they have offered an astonishing deal to the running back to keep him for more years.

It has not been an easy offseason for Saquon Barkley. The New York Giants gave him the non-exclusive franchise tag, but according to reports they have made him an astonishing contract offer for a long-term deal with the running back.

Saquon Barkley's career has been an absolute roller coaster. He entered the league in 2018 as the 2nd-overall pick, but injuries have not let him play as much as he would have wanted to.

Report: Giants offered Saquon Barkley a juicy contract extension

Once the 2022 season ended, the New York Giants had to take a tough decision. They needed to give a long-term deal to either Daniel Jones or Saquon Barkley, but they preferred the quarterback over the running back.

For this reason, the NFC East team had to place the non-exclusive franchise tag on Barkley. He's set to earn $10.091 million fully guaranteed this year, but of course the contract extension is what he's looking for.

The Giants have until July 17th to offer Barkley a long-term deal. In case they don't do it, the running back will become an unrestricted free agent once the season is over.

However, it seems like they are working on a contract extension to keep the running back. According to ESPN, the Giants offered Barkley an annual average salary of $14 million, but the structure of the deal was the main problem and that's when they place the tag on Saquon.

