Terence Crawford gets surprising backing in fight against Canelo Alvarez

Despite being defeated by Terence Crawford in 2021, American boxer Shawn Porter expressed his support for his fellow countryman in his next challenge: facing Mexican Canelo Alvarez.

Crawford, widely considered one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the world, is set to face one of the toughest opponents of his career this September in Las Vegas. To take on Canelo, Crawford will need to move up two weight classes, a challenge that many believe favors Canelo.

However, Porter, who knows Crawford’s skills firsthand, is confident that his compatriot can overcome this obstacle. “It’s going to be a huge fight, and I think the effect of his punches at 147 pounds and in the lower weight classes won’t be the same,” Porter told talkSPORT.com.

“One thing we all know, and what I learned especially from Crawford, is his ability to throw punches in combinations throughout a fight,” Porter explained. “When you can throw punches in combinations, you can hit someone multiple times and cause damage. Eventually, you’ll get the impact you’re looking for. I give Crawford a great chance to win this fight. I think it’s a 50/50 matchup, but if I had to bet my last dollar, I’d bet on Crawford,“ he added.

WBO champion Terence Crawford (R) punches Shawn Porter during their welterweight title fight at Michelob ULTRA Arena on November 20, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Crawford retained his title with a 10th-round TKO. (Photo by Steve Marcus/Getty Images)

Crawford’s confidence against Canelo

Known for his speed and accuracy, Crawford plans to counter Canelo’s increased size and experience. The American believes his adaptability and ability to wear down opponents will be key to victory.

“I’m the type of person who likes to feel out my opponents and adapt to what they’re doing,” Crawford shared. “I think that’s my biggest strength—being able to decipher every opponent I’ve faced so far. I’m going to do the same in my fight with Canelo.

“People say, ‘You’re too small’ or ‘You’re outmatched’ or ‘You shouldn’t be in the ring with a fighter like this.’ That’s when great fighters perform at their best. I’m going to feel great at 168 pounds. I don’t need to worry about the weight. I know I’ll feel strong, and in the end, it’s all about achieving milestones in boxing.” Crawford added

What’s next for Crawford?

With an impressive 31 knockout wins in 41 fights, Crawford will look to impose his boxing style—characterized by speed, precision, and a relentless ability to wear down opponents—against Canelo Alvarez.

