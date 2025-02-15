The Dallas Cowboys had a disappointing 2024 season with a 7-10 record. As a result, Jerry Jones already made several changes to make the team a Super Bowl contender.

Brian Schottenheimer replaced Mike McCarthy and is the new head coach after spending two years as the offensive coordinator in the organization. This should provide the necessary boost for Dak Prescott to compete in a very tough NFC East.

The schedule won’t be easy. The reality for the Cowboys is that they are now in a division where Jalen Hurts and the Eagles are defending champions, in addition to facing Jayden Daniels, the best rookie in the NFL, as the franchise quarterback for the Commanders for many years.

Who will the Cowboys play in 2025?

The Dallas Cowboys will play at home during the 2025 season against the Eagles, Commanders, Giants, Packers, Chargers, Vikings, Cardinals, and a highly anticipated matchup with Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Away, the Cowboys will face the Eagles, Commanders, Giants, Lions, Bears, Broncos, Raiders, Jets, and Panthers. Their strength of schedule is the fifth toughest in the NFL (.557).

