Longhorns make strong push on a player committed to Oregon to help Arch Manning in the upcoming NCAAF season

The Texas Longhorns continue their mission to strengthen their roster in the best way to be as competitive as possible for the upcoming NCAAF season. The goal is to surround Arch Manning with the best talent, which is why the program remains in the hunt for a key player who had previously committed to Dan Lanning’s Oregon Ducks.

Kodi Greene is one of the most sought-after players by head coach Steve Sarkisian, despite the player’s commitment to the Eugene program. The offensive tackle could become one of the most significant additions to the Longhorns this season.

Texas remains fully engaged in the battle for the talented player, according to On3 Recruits, who reported via their official X (formerly Twitter) account @On3Recruits about the program’s persistent efforts to bring him into their ranks.

“Texas is making a strong push to flip elite Oregon OT commit Kodi Greene, @SWiltfong_ reports. Greene ranks No. 12 NATL. (No. 3 OT) in the 2026 On300.”

Head coach Steve Sarkisian of the Texas Longhorns looks on before the Goodyear Cotton Bowl against the Ohio State Buckeyes at AT&T Stadium on January 10, 2025 in Arlington, Texas.

Greene shares his thoughts on the Longhorns

Although the OT has expressed his commitment to join Dan Lanning’s team, the persistent interest from the Longhorns could cause him to reconsider his decision at any moment.

In a recent interview with ON3, the talented player shared his thoughts on what the program led by Sarkisian represents: “Something that keeps me excited about Texas is the path they’re going on.”

“They continue to get better every year. And Coach (Kyle) Flood does a great job with the offensive line… They know how to produce NFL players. They had 11 players in last year’s draft. And they are known for producing NFL offensive linemen. And just saw that four offensive linemen were invited to this year’s (combine). That’s impressive,” he also added.

Sarkisian loses a key staff member

The successful campaign led to the departure of several key pieces that contributed to the team’s success. Not only from the roster, but also from Sarkisian’s staff. The latest news reveals the loss of a key staff member ahead of the upcoming season.

According to On3, Tashard Choice will join Dan Campbell and the Detroit Lions as running backs coach for the 2025 season.