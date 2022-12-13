It seems like Odell Beckham Jr. won't return to the NFL soon. Now, the Super Bowl favorites have preferred to take a wide reciver out of retirement over OBJ and sign him for the rest of the regular season.

The 2022 NFL regular season is ending and the teams are already closing their doors to newcomers. Now, the Super Bowl favorites decided to make some changes in their squad and signed a retired wide receiver over Odell Beckham Jr., who doesn't seem to be landing anywhere this year.

It is clear that Odell Beckham Jr. wants to return, but under his rules. The Super Bowl LVI champion doesn't want to play the regular season as he thinks he could be more helpful in the Playoffs, but the teams think otherwise.

Now, time is running out for OBJ and it doesn't seem to stop. Even with the medical clearance, the wide receiver is getting further and further from the Super Bowl as the favorites to sign him have preferred another player over him.

Buffalo Bills sign WR Cole Beasley and move on from Odell Beckham Jr.

The Buffalo Bills have the wide receiver they were looking for. After the rumors said they would be signing Odell Beckham Jr., the AFC East team took another path and convinced Cole Beasley to un-retire and join them for the rest of the season.

Back in September, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed Beasley, but he only played two games and then he announced his retirement from football. Now, he will return to Buffalo, where he spent three seasons (2019-2021) and became a reliable wide receiver for Josh Allen.

It has been reported that the Bills were looking for a veteran WR to join Steffon Diggs, Isaiah McKenzie and Gabe Davis. They hosted Odell Beckham Jr. last week, but he refused to work out during his visit and that's why Buffalo wasn't sure about signing him as they couldn't see if he's ready to play or not.

With this news, it seems like OBJ only has one option left from the three he had: the New York Giants. If they don't make a move for him in these last weeks, it seems like he won't be playing the 2022 season.