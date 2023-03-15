With Tom Brady stepping away from the gridiron for good, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers found their next quarterback for a bargain in the NFL free agency.

It's time to move on. Tom Brady may have unretired before, but this time he's not coming back. The Buccaneers would have probably waited as long as he needed, but the legendary quarterback has already made up his mind.

Tampa Bay entered the offseason knowing its priority task was to land a new signal-caller, though it didn't have much wiggle room to target another high-profile player. But even with a tight cap space, the Bucs found their man.

Kyle Trask is highly valued within the organization, but the roster still lacked an experienced quarterback. Only a few days into the NFL free agency, the Buccaneers reached an agreement to reinforce the position.

Buccaneers sign Baker Mayfield to fill Tom Brady's vacancy

According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers reached an agreement to sign free agent quarterback Baker Mayfield on a one-year deal worth up to $8.5 million.

That's certainly a fair deal for the Bucs, who couldn't afford an expensive contract this offseason. Of all the options they had in the open market, it's safe to say Mayfield was by far the best of all.

Yes, Mayfield may have left a lot to be desired for a first overall pick. And yes, he did have a terrible final season in Cleveland before a huge failure in Carolina. But in his latest stint with the Rams, Mayfield showed glimpses of his talent. At 27, he can still turn his career around. Besides, it's not like the Bucs had better options out there.