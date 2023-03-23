The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are one of the teams that seem to be going through a transition, so it’s not surprising if they cut veterans in order to get their salary cap in order. This time they released a Super Bowl champion.

The retirement of Tom Brady left a huge void in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. For now, the starting quarterback will be either Baker Mayfield or Kyle Trask, so their ceiling is not very promising. On Thursday they continued making moves to renew the roster by releasing a Super Bowl champion with the team.

When the Buccaneers signed Brady in 2020 the idea was evident. It was going to be all-in while the seven-time champion was there. The franchise started swinging big with the GOAT in the lineup, and their decisions paid off.

Tampa Bay won the Super Bowl at home in Brady’s first season there. Although this year seems to be one where they will try to correct their salary cap situation. That’s why they just cut a player from that title run.

Tampa Bay release starter from Super Bowl LV

The Buccaneers had to make some decisions this offseason to be under the cap. They were able to keep a leader like linebacker Lavonte David in a one-year deal, but that wasn’t the case with another veteran. An important name that has already left the team is Leonard Fournette. Someone else has just joined the running back.

Tampa Bay released K Ryan Succop. The 36-year-old kicker has been a steady presence in the franchise for most of his stay there since 2020, although his numbers on field goals declined a bit during the 2022 season. He was set to have a top 10 cap hit of the team at 4.5 million, according to Spotrac. Succop was the last player drafted in 2009 before getting a Super Bowl ring two years ago.