Ran Carthon is working on building a better roster for the Tennessee Titans this year. Now, the team's general manager has opened up about Derrick Henry's trade rumors that have been circulating recently.

The offseason is causing all teams to make changes to their rosters in order to improve and compete for Super Bowl LVIII. The Titans have a solid squad, but have struggled to achieve their goals recently.

As a result, the team's front office is signing new players while also parting ways with others. Rumors suggest they may even consider trading Derrick Henry, prompting the general manager to speak out on the matter.

Will Derrick Henry leave the Titans? GM Ran Carthon addresses the situation

Derrick Henry is a very dominant running back. He's been able to shut down top defenses in the league, so everyone is wondering if he should continue with the Titans or try with a new team this year.

Rumors have recently circulated about the possibility of the Titans parting ways with Henry. Now, general manager Ran Carthon has addressed the matter and revealed their intentions regarding the running back's future.

"There's nothing new to report," Carthon said during the NFL league meetings, via ESPN. "There was an erroneous report that came out. I've spoken to Todd, Derrick's representative, and we're in a good place. So, there's nothing new to report from there. ... I feel like we're in a good place."

In seven seasons with the Titans, Henry has rushed for 8,335 yards in 1,750 carries. He had a remarkable 2022, so that's why rumors said Tennessee could be interested in trading him and getting at least a 1st-round pick for the three-time Pro Bowler.