Report: Vikings have received multiple trade offers for Dalvin Cook

According to Skor North's Darren Wolfson, the Vikings are seriously considering to move on from Dalvin Cook. The NFC North squad has received "a trade offer" and the team's front office is analyzing it to see if it's the best option for them.

Dalvin Cook is a top running back and his numbers prove it. In the last four seasons, the 27-year-old ran for over 1,100 yards in each one of them. What should the Vikings ask for him in case they want to trade him?