The Minnesota Vikings are one of the most historic teams in the NFL. They have had a similar logo since they were founded, but now a TikTok user redesigned it and the fans are going crazy over it.

TikTok is a very good way to publish new creations and ideas. Now, a user posted in this social media an astonishing logo redesign for the Minnesota Vikings and their fans are asking the team's front office for an immediate change.

Minnesota started its NFL journey in 1960 as an expansion team. They are called after the Vikings of the Scandinavian culture and their logo includes a profile of a blond Norseman.

This logo has had slight changes since 1961, but it has always included that blond Viking. However, a TikTok user decided to change it and make it more modern with a minimalist style.

TikTok user redesigns Vikings logo and fans are loving it

Emily Morgan has won a lot of followers thanks to her amazing redesigns of sports logos. From MLB to NFL, she has shocked everybody and the fans love her astonishing creations.

Her latest video uploaded to TikTok (@emilymorgancreates) was about the Minnesota Vikings. She used the "M" of Minnesota and the "V" of Vikings to create the silhouette of a Norseman facing front. Then she put a helmet to finish her amazing redesign.

Fans went crazy for her redesign and even teams like the Philadelphia Eagles, New York Giants, and Detroit Lions asked her to do it with their logos.