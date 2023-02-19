After another year without reaching the playoffs, the Pittsburgh Steelers already know their opponents for the 2023 season.

The Pittsburgh Steelers had another disappointing season after failing to reach, once again, the playoffs. Though they won six of their last seven games, a 9-8 record wasn't enough to clinch a Wild Card ticket in the AFC. This was the first year after Ben Roethlisberger announced his retirement.

Mitch Trubisky began as the starter, but, prior to Week 5, head coach Mike Tomlin made the call thousands of fans were expecting. Rookie Kenny Pickett was in charge. For Tomlin, the streak of no losing seasons continued with sixteen. However, the Steelers haven't won a playoff game in the last six years. That's not a great standard for a franchise with six Super Bowls.

Now, after finishing third in the AFC North and toward the second year of Kenny Pickett, the opponents for the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2023 season have been determined. Read here to check out all the details about their rivals.

2023 Pittsburgh Steelers schedule: Which are their opponents?

As usual, the Pittsburgh Steelers will face twice their AFC North divisional rivals during the 2023 season: the Baltimore Ravens, the Cincinnati Bengals and the Cleveland Browns.

Then, the NFL rotation is in play. In the 2023 season, the AFC North teams have to face the AFC South and the NFC West. So, the Pittsburgh Steelers have these confirmed rivals: Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Tennessee Titans, Jacksonville Jaguars, San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks, Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams.

Furthermore, after being third in their division, the Steelers will matchup against teams which finished in the same position in other AFC divisions: Las Vegas Raiders and New England Patriots.

In a very important detail, with the new extended schedule of 17 games per team, the extra matchup for the Pittsburgh Steelers will be at home facing the Green Bay Packers.

Pittsburgh Steelers opponents at home: Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns, Arizona Cardinals, Green Bay Packers, Jacksonville Jaguars, New England Patriots, San Francisco 49ers and Tennessee Titans.

Pittsburgh Steelers opponents on the road: Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks.