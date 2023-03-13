Austin Ekeler prepared a surprising announcement for this Monday. The running back has requested his trade from the Los Angeles Chargers, but what prompted him to this decision?

Why has Austin Ekeler requested his trade from the Chargers?

Even though some may see this as an unexpected request, Ekeler took this decision due to his contract. His deal with Los Angeles ends this year and both parties didn't reach an agreement for an extension beyond 2024.

Fortunately for the Chargers, they would still get something for the running back if he gets traded instead of him becoming a free agent at the end of the 2023 season.

As of today, there are no rumors about what will Ekeler do. There are multiple teams that desperately need a top running back, but they must be willing to pay whatever the Chargers ask for him.