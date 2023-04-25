Aaron Rodgers will be the new starting quarterback of the New York Jets, leaving Zach Wilson as a backup. The mom of the 23-year-old reacted to the news, sending a message to the AFC East team.

Zach Wilson's mom react to the Jets trading for Aaron Rodgers

On Monday, the Jets completed Rodgers' trade. It is clear that Wilson will be the backup quarterback and, even though he could be mad about it, his mom thinks otherwise.

Lisa Neeleman Wilson, Zach's mother, reacted to the news in a surprising way. She uploaded a story to her Instagram with the announcement of the trade alongside three clap hands emojis, clearly approving this move.

Then, she posted a picture of Zach alongside Rodgers during a training camp between the Jets and the Packers last year. In the IG story, she uses a smiling face emoji with hearts around it.