In the start of the NFL playoffs, the Chargers visit the Jaguars at Jacksonville. Read here to check out what happens if Los Angeles win in the Wild Card round.

Since the 2018 NFL Season, the Chargers were unable to reach the NFL playoffs. That's why on 2020, Los Angeles went all-in to select Justin Herbert as their franchise quarterback with the No.6 pick overall. Then, just one year later, Brandon Staley signed as head coach to lead the way.

This season, the Chargers dealt with a lot of injuries but managed to post a 10-7 record. Though they couldn't win the AFC West, Los Angeles are finally in the playoffs with a real shot at the Super Bowl. They're on the rise with five wins in their last seven games and the last loss against the Broncos was on a meaningless matchup of Week 18.

So, the Chargers are back in the postseason for the first time in four years. Read here to find out what happens if Los Angeles beat the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Wild Card round of the playoffs.

NFL playoffs: What happens if the Chargers beat the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Wild Card round?

If the Chargers beat the Jaguars on the road in the Wild Card round of the NFL playoffs, Jacksonville will be officially eliminated. Then, as the No.5 seed in the AFC, Los Angeles would advance to the Divisional round with many possible scenarios in front of them.

A win by the Chargers over the Jaguars means that there's still a scenario in which they can host another game in the Divisional round. If Miami win at Buffalo and Baltimore upset the Bengals at Cincinnati, Los Angeles would move all the way to the No.2 spot in the AFC. In that particular situation, the next rival would be the Ravens.

Nevertheless, if the Bills or the Bengals win, the next game for the Chargers would be on the road. The possible rivals in the Divisional round for Los Angeles are: Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills, Cincinnati Bengals or the Baltimore Ravens. There's no scenario in which the Chargers can face the Miami Dolphins in the Divisional round.