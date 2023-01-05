The last spot in the playoffs of the NFC will not be decided until SNF, but the Seattle Seahawks may still be interested in that game since they have a chance to qualify as a wild card team. Find out what they need to make the cut.

The Seattle Seahawks were involved in a blockbuster trade last offseason that turned out to be just perfect for them. They shipped Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos, which now could give them a top 5 pick in the draft because of the quarterback’s struggles in Mile High. Although they are also near a qualification to be in the playoffs.

Everything went right for head coach Pete Carroll following his decision back then. In the preseason there was a competition for the starting spot between Geno Smith and Drew Lock, so the future wasn’t clear at that position. But the selection of Smith at QB ended up being great for both sides.

There was a perfect beginning since they defeated Wilson in their NFL opener. Although they continued in that path albeit some doubts later in the year. Their record is 8-8 following a 2-5 run that made them need another score to qualify as a wild card team.

What do the Seattle Seahawks need to be in the playoffs?

There will be three teams trying to take the last available spot in the playoffs. The other candidates are the Green Bay Packers and the Detroit Lions, who play vs each other in week 18. Their current place is the 7th, but they don’t control their destiny despite that.

Seattle need a combination of results to be a wild card team. First, they must beat the LA Rams at home. The other score they need is the Lions defeating the Packers on the road later that day. In that scenario they will both be tied at 9-8, with the head-to-head being in their favor following for the 48-45 win in week 4.