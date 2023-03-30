The Carolina Panthers are now on the clock. The NFC South team has the No. 1 pick of the 2023 NFL Draft and they are looking for a quarterback, but there are only two real options for them.

Panthers have only two quarterback options to pick with the No. 1 selection

According to ESPN, Ohio State's C.J. Stroud and Alabama's Bryce Young are the only two options that the Panthers have to pick. On Tuesday, Reich said that the decision is "clearer than he has (been) at any point during the process".