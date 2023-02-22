Aaron Rodgers' situation is one of the most hot topics nowadays. The quarterback is reportedly looking for a new team, but now the Green bay Packers may have taken a massive turn regarding his exit.

At the end of the 2022 NFL season, Aaron Rodgers gave some hints about his possible exit from the Green Bay Packers. However, the rumors may have not been completely true as his continuity with the NFC North team has taken a massive turn of events.

Aaron Rodgers has been in the NFL since 2005 when the Packers selected him with the 24th pick. He has been an elite player since then, but with only one Super Bowl ring acquired, there have been tons of doubts about his continuity at Green Bay lately.

After the Packers played thier last game of the 2022 NFL season, Rodgers refused to change his jersey by saying "I think I'm going to hold on to this one", which made the fans think he wouldn't be returning for the 2023 campaign.

Report: Aaron Rodgers may not leave the Packers for the 2023 season

Once the 2022 NFL season ended, the biggest rumor surrounding the Packers was Aaron Rodgers' possible exit. The quarterback was reportedly interested in changing team, but now it seems like that idea might be gone for good.

According to Jeff Darlington, ESPN reporter, a source close to the Packers told him that Aaron Rodgers will play in 2023 for Green Bay despite the trade rumors around him.

The reason of this turn of events? Derek Carr's visit with the Jets.

New York was one of the teams interested in Rodgers, but also in Carr. The former Raiders quarterback reportedly had a great meeting with the Jets and this could have closed the door for Aaron's arrival.

As of today, Rodgers is in a retreat in order to clear up his mind. The Raiders are still an option for him, but Las Vegas might not have 'an immediate answer' for the quarterback position according to their general manager Dave Ziegler.