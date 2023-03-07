Not long ago, Aaron Rodgers said he had yet to make a decision about his future. However, it looks like the veteran quarterback is already preparing for a possible departure from the Green Bay Packers.

After being the subject of months-long sagas for two straight offseasons, Aaron Rodgers seemed to definitely commit to the Packers by signing a lucrative extension in 2022. But only a year later, here we are again.

The 39-year-old quarterback is contemplating his future, with all options apparently on the table. Rodgers could either decide to stay in Green Bay, request a trade elsewhere or even retire from the sport.

He recently went through a darkness retreat to try and find some clarity, but still needs more time to make a decision. However, it looks like he has already started to imagine what his future outside Green Bay would be like.

Aaron Rodgers, Packers reportedly start conversations with New York Jets

According to Dan Graziano of ESPN, the Packers and Rodgers himself have already started to talk with the New York Jets in regard to a possible trade involving the four-time NFL MVP. In fact, a Jets delegation is understood to have flown to California to meet personally with Rodgers:

"A contingent of Jets team officials, including owner Woody Johnson, general manager Joe Douglas, head coach Robert Saleh and offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, flew to California on Tuesday to meet in person with Rodgers, sources said. It's unclear whether the meeting will result in a trade, however."

The Jets seem to be all in for Rodgers, which is not a surprise. The team had already expressed its interest in landing a veteran quarterback this offseason, and the timing couldn't be better to go after Rodgers. But, like most negotiations, this may not happen overnight.