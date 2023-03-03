The Buffalo Bills enter a crucial offseason for their aspirations, which is why general manager Brandon Beane revealed he has interesting ideas to help quarterback Josh Allen.

Though it looked like they had everything to succeed, the Bills have once again failed to reach the Super Bowl. For the second straight season, Josh Allen and company fell short of the AFC Championship game as they lost to Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals in the divisional round.

The defeat made a lot of noise in Buffalo, with head coach Sean McDermott claiming everyone needed to improve before the team started to make changes to the coaching staff. This offseason, therefore, they are a team to watch.

The Bills seem to be just a few pieces away from being a championship team, so Brandon Beane will have to carefully select his targets. Before they get really busy, the general manager said the team will look for versatile players.

Bills GM Brandon Beane wants versatile players to help Josh Allen

“You’re looking for mismatches out there, you really are,” Beane said on the 'One Bills Live' show, via ClutchPoints. “You’re trying to, is the tight end just a receiver only, and they know it, so they’re probably going to play him like a receiver. But if you can find those guys that are not a throwaway in the run game and can put their hand in the dirt and at least crack neutral.

"… It’s not like you’ve got to go fill (a need) with a receiver. We’re looking for positions on offense beyond the O-line that, where can we add a mismatch-type player. That’s where we went in and found James Cook last year, and we added (Nyheim) Hines. Just guys that you can do different pieces with that can be a mismatch from your standard receiver like a Stefon Diggs, Gabe Davis, whoever else.”

It will be interesting to see how the Bills prepare for the 2023 NFL season. It took them a long time to control their division, but that's not enough anymore. Now, it's time to challenge for the Vince Lombardi.