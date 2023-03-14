Baker Mayfield might not draw that much attention as a free agent, but multiple teams could most definitely use his services.

The National Football League is a quarterback's league. You cannot win the Super Bowl unless you have a reliable option behind center, and while some might not believe it, Baker Mayfield can actually play.

Of course, Mayfield has failed to live up to the expectations that come with being the first-overall pick in the NFL Draft. But he's shown glimpses of great play, and is a better option than some current starters.

NFL Rumors: 3 Potential Teams For Baker Mayfield

3. New York Jets

The New York Jets have made it their top priority to land Aaron Rodgers, and all signs point toward them pulling it off. But if there's something we've learned throughout the years, it is that the Jets simply cannot catch a break.

So, we refuse to believe that Rodgers will actually wear Gotham green unless we see him. If that's not the case, then the Jets might as well turn their attention to the next-best option, which would be Mayfield.

2. Los Angeles Rams

The Los Angeles Rams gave Mayfield a shot when he was cut by the Carolina Panthers. They needed someone who could sub in for the injured Matthew Stafford, and he actually looked pretty well.

Mayfield claimed that he was quite comfortable in Sean McVay's offense. And with all the chatter about a potential Stafford trade or retirement, they might want to give their team some sense of continuity by keeping Mayfield.

1. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

And last but not least, we find the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. They've reportedly made it their top priority to sign Baker Mayfield this offseason, which doesn't seem like much of a surprise at this point.

Kyle Trask is the only QB under contract for the Bucs right now. And while Mayfield is no Tom Brady, he could be a solid placeholder for a team that's playing in one of the softest divisions in football.