There will be some important storylines in the next month, but the future of Ezekiel Elliott should definitely be one of them. The Dallas Cowboys will try to reduce his cap hit, although that won’t be easy. Find out when the running back’s agents could determine his price.

The Dallas Cowboys are known for keeping the players they draft giving them extensions instead of signing free agents. That’s why the front office decided to hand Ezekiel Elliott a big extension in 2019. They have been stuck with those numbers in the salary cap, but now they could move on from the running back.

Elliott was drafted with the 4th overall pick in 2016. In his first three seasons in the NFL, he was probably the among the top at his position. Dallas also selected Dak Prescott that year, so he was the best ally for the rookie quarterback.

Although the last couple of years the usage he had took a toll on him. In 2022 he was clearly surpassed by teammate Tony Pollard in productivity. He stayed on the team for so long because of the structure of his contract, though that will change.

What is Ezekiel Elliott's cap hit for the 2023 season?

It is almost impossible that Elliott stays in the Cowboys with the contract he currently has. He would carry a cap hit of 16.720.000, according to Spotrac. The six-year extension worth 90 million dollars from back then could be left behind just now. If Zeke gets cut the team would save 4.860.000 in case it’s a pre June 1 designation.

The situation means that he will not return under that deal. Accepting a pay cut could be a way for him to stay in the team if they still want him there. This context makes his representatives have to agree on a convenient price for both sides. His agents will be at the NFL Scouting Combine figuring out what is Elliott value for other teams, per Adam Schefter of ESPN. Pollard coming from an injury may help him, but it shouldn’t be an easy negotiation for the player.