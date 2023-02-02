Since the San Francisco 49ers look ready to move on from Jimmy Garoppolo, here we’re taking a look at the possible landing spots for the quarterback.

While most of the attention is on the upcoming Super Bowl, most teams are already thinking about the 2023 NFL season. The 49ers, for instance, already know with which quarterbacks they’re moving forward with – and Jimmy Garoppolo isn’t one of them.

Garoppolo already came close to leaving San Francisco in 2022, but a shoulder surgery made things so complicated that he ended up re-signing on a one-year deal. Things are different now, since the Niners have Brock Purdy to backup Trey Lance.

On Wednesday, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan admitted he doesn’t see a scenario where Jimmy G comes back for next season. Therefore, it looks like the veteran quarterback will finally leave the Bay Area this offseason. And these teams could be knocking on his door.

Las Vegas Raiders

With any hopes of landing Tom Brady already gone, the Raiders may switch their attention to Jimmy Garoppolo. The team will be looking for a dependable Derek Carr replacement, and Jimmy G ticks a lot of boxes.

Garoppolo – who has already been linked to Las Vegas – has plenty of playoff experience, and he knows head coach Josh McDaniels from their time in New England. Unless the Raidrers land Aaron Rodgers, this could be a very strong possibility.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Of course, Brady’s retirement offers Garoppolo an opening in Tampa Bay as well. Replacing the GOAT will be no easy task for the Buccaneers, who head into 2023 facing a terrible salary cap situation.

Since they lack in reliable options in their own stable, going after Garoppolo would make perfect sense. The Bucs could find in him a proven QB for a fair contract, without harming their cap space.

New York Jets

Zach Wilson has so far fallen short of expectations in New York, which is why the Jets will be looking for a veteran quarterback this offseason. Aaron Rodgers seems to be their priority target, but those plans can fail.

If A-Rod stays in Green Bay, Garoppolo could emerge as an alternative. At the end of the day, Jimmy G knows what it’s like to go deep in a postseason. With a Super Bowl trip and an NFC Championship game in his résumé, Garoppolo could bring the Jets a fast and much-needed solution at quarterback.