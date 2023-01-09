Kliff Kingsbury’s days as the Cardinals head coach are part of the past, leaving a big opening in the NFL. Let’s take a look at some possible coaching candidates to take over in Arizona.

The Cardinals decided they had seen enough of Kliff Kingsbury, and now are in the search of a new man for the job. Only a day after the 2022 NFL regular season finale, Arizona fired its head coach.

Though he had signed a contract extension through 2027 only 10 months ago, a terrible 38-13 defeat to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 18 sealed his fate. The Cardinals finished the 2022 season with a 4-13 record, the worst in the NFC West.

Kingsbury, who had taken the team’s reins in 2019, leaves Arizona after making just one playoffs in four seasons, with a record of 28-37-1. Many wonder who will take over for the 2023 season, and these names could be the answer to that question.

Vance Joseph

One possibility for the Cardinals, who also have to hire a new general manager after Steve Keim’s resignation, is to promote from within. Therefore, Vance Joseph could be among the candidates.

Arizona’s current defensive coordinator may have left much to be desired during his stint as the Denver Broncos head coach, but according to NFL Insider Ian Rapoport, Joseph is a very respected man in the Cardinals’ organization.

Sean Payton

After taking a year away from football in 2022, Sean Payton is expected to return to coaching for the 2023 season. The former New Orleans Saints head coach doesn’t lack in suitors, but the Cardinals could still try their chances.

Payton may have multiple options, but the possibility to build around and get the best out of Kyler Murray could be an interesting idea for the veteran coach. It doesn’t look easy, but it would be a great match.

Ben Johnson

The Lions have turned things around in 2022, and offensive coordinator Ben Johnson deserves credit for it. Detroit’s offense was ruthless from week one, and ended the year as one of the best in the entire NFL.

Promotion at the Lions doesn’t seem a possibility in the foreseeable, and it’s become increasingly common to see different teams trying their luck with a young head coach. Thereby, Johnson could be another candidate in the Cardinals’ shortlist.