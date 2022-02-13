A little more than half of the franchises in the NFL are champions, but there are still more than 10 teams that have not won a Super Bowl and a few that have never even won a conference championship.

The Super Bowl is the big trophy of the season in the NFL, but winning the big game is not easy, some teams reach the Super Bowl but can't do anything to win and they fail. Some franchises have lost multiple times in the big game establishing a losing streak record almost impossible to break.

The first Super Bowl in history was a victory for the Green Bay Packers in 1967 against the Kansas City Chiefs. That game was considered a big sport event since 61,946 fans attended the game. The Packers won the following season against the Raiders 33-14.

There are teams that have good offenses during the regular season and that is the perfect weapon to reach the playoffs to play in the Super Bowl. But a good offense does not guarantee a title, since anything can happen in a football game.

Complete list of Super Bowl champions by year

The Super Bowl has always been the most interesting game of the postseason and probably of the entire NFL, but the playoffs and the regular season are also interesting, especially when there are young bloods playing like Kyler Murray, Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert, Mac Jones, Joe Burrow, among others.

Super Bowl championships Game Date/Season Winning team Score Losing team I January 15, 1967 (1966 AFL/1966 NFL) Green Bay Packers

(1, 1–0) 35–10 Kansas City Chiefs

(1, 0–1) II January 14, 1968 (1967 AFL/1967 NFL) Green Bay Packers

(2, 2–0) 33–14 Oakland Raiders

(1, 0–1) III January 12, 1969 (1968 AFL/1968 NFL) New York Jets

(1, 1–0) 16–7 Baltimore Colts

(1, 0–1) IV January 11, 1970 (1969 AFL/1969 NFL) Kansas City Chiefs

(2, 1–1) 23–7 Minnesota Vikings

(1, 0–1) V January 17, 1971 (1970) Baltimore Colts

(2, 1–1) 16–13 Dallas Cowboys

(1, 0–1) VI January 16, 1972 (1971) Dallas Cowboys

(2, 1–1) 24–3 Miami Dolphins

(1, 0–1) VII January 14, 1973 (1972) Miami Dolphins

(2, 1–1) 14–7 Washington Redskins

(1, 0–1) VIII January 13, 1974 (1973) Miami Dolphins

(3, 2–1) 24–7 Minnesota Vikings

(2, 0–2) IX January 12, 1975 (1974) Pittsburgh Steelers

(1, 1–0) 16–6 Minnesota Vikings

(3, 0–3) X January 18, 1976 (1975) Pittsburgh Steelers

(2, 2–0) 21–17 Dallas Cowboys

(3, 1–2) XI January 9, 1977 (1976) Oakland Raiders

(2, 1–1) 32–14 Minnesota Vikings

(4, 0–4) XII January 15, 1978 (1977) Dallas Cowboys

(4, 2–2) 27–10 Denver Broncos

(1, 0–1) XIII January 21, 1979 (1978) Pittsburgh Steelers

(3, 3–0) 35–31 Dallas Cowboys

(5, 2–3) XIV January 20, 1980 (1979) Pittsburgh Steelers

(4, 4–0) 31–19 Los Angeles Rams

(1, 0–1) XV January 25, 1981 (1980) Oakland Raiders

(3, 2–1) 27–10 Philadelphia Eagles

(1, 0–1) XVI January 24, 1982 (1981) San Francisco 49ers

(1, 1–0) 26–21 Cincinnati Bengals

(1, 0–1) XVII January 30, 1983 (1982) Washington Redskins

(2, 1–1) 27–17 Miami Dolphins

(4, 2–2) XVIII January 22, 1984 (1983) Los Angeles Raiders

(4, 3–1) 38–9 Washington Redskins

(3, 1–2) XIX January 20, 1985 (1984) San Francisco 49ers

(2, 2–0) 38–16 Miami Dolphins

(5, 2–3) XX January 26, 1986 (1985) Chicago Bears

(1, 1–0) 46–10 New England Patriots

(1, 0–1) XXI January 25, 1987 (1986) New York Giants

(1, 1–0) 39–20 Denver Broncos

(2, 0–2) XXII January 31, 1988 (1987) Washington Redskins

(4, 2–2) 42–10 Denver Broncos

(3, 0–3) XXIII January 22, 1989 (1988) San Francisco 49ers

(3, 3–0) 20–16 Cincinnati Bengals

(2, 0–2) XXIV January 28, 1990 (1989) San Francisco 49ers

(4, 4–0) 55–10 Denver Broncos

(4, 0–4) XXV January 27, 1991 (1990) New York Giants

(2, 2–0) 20–19 Buffalo Bills

(1, 0–1) XXVI January 26, 1992 (1991) Washington Redskins

(5, 3–2) 37–24 Buffalo Bills

(2, 0–2) XXVII January 31, 1993 (1992) Dallas Cowboys

(6, 3–3) 52–17 Buffalo Bills

(3, 0–3) XXVIII January 30, 1994 (1993) Dallas Cowboys

(7, 4–3) 30–13 Buffalo Bills

(4, 0–4) XXIX January 29, 1995 (1994) San Francisco 49ers

(5, 5–0) 49–26 San Diego Chargers

(1, 0–1) XXX January 28, 1996 (1995) Dallas Cowboys

(8, 5–3) 27–17 Pittsburgh Steelers

(5, 4–1) XXXI January 26, 1997 (1996) Green Bay Packers

(3, 3–0) 35–21 New England Patriots

(2, 0–2) XXXII January 25, 1998 (1997) Denver Broncos

(5, 1–4) 31–24 Green Bay Packers

(4, 3–1) XXXIII January 31, 1999 (1998) Denver Broncos

(6, 2–4) 34–19 Atlanta Falcons

(1, 0–1) XXXIV January 30, 2000 (1999) St. Louis Rams

(2, 1–1) 23–16 Tennessee Titans

(1, 0–1) XXXV January 28, 2001 (2000) Baltimore Ravens

(1, 1–0) 34–7 New York Giants

(3, 2–1) XXXVI February 3, 2002 (2001) New England Patriots

(3, 1–2) 20–17 St. Louis Rams

(3, 1–2) XXXVII January 26, 2003 (2002) Tampa Bay Buccaneers

(1, 1–0) 48–21 Oakland Raiders

(5, 3–2) XXXVIII February 1, 2004 (2003) New England Patriots

(4, 2–2) 32–29 Carolina Panthers

(1, 0–1) XXXIX February 6, 2005 (2004) New England Patriots

(5, 3–2) 24–21 Philadelphia Eagles

(2, 0–2) XL February 5, 2006 (2005) Pittsburgh Steelers

(6, 5–1) 21–10 Seattle Seahawks

(1, 0–1) XLI February 4, 2007 (2006) Indianapolis Colts

(3, 2–1) 29–17 Chicago Bears

(2, 1–1) XLII February 3, 2008 (2007) New York Giants

(4, 3–1) 17–14 New England Patriots

(6, 3–3) XLIII February 1, 2009 (2008) Pittsburgh Steelers

(7, 6–1) 27–23 Arizona Cardinals

(1, 0–1) XLIV February 7, 2010 (2009) New Orleans Saints

(1, 1–0) 31–17 Indianapolis Colts

(4, 2–2) XLV February 6, 2011 (2010) Green Bay Packers

(5, 4–1) 31–25 Pittsburgh Steelers

(8, 6–2) XLVI February 5, 2012 (2011) New York Giants

(5, 4–1) 21–17 New England Patriots

(7, 3–4) XLVII February 3, 2013 (2012) Baltimore Ravens

(2, 2–0) 34–31 San Francisco 49ers

(6, 5–1) XLVIII February 2, 2014 (2013) Seattle Seahawks

(2, 1–1) 43–8 Denver Broncos

(7, 2–5) XLIX February 1, 2015 (2014) New England Patriots

(8, 4–4) 28–24 Seattle Seahawks

(3, 1–2) 50 February 7, 2016 (2015) Denver Broncos

(8, 3–5) 24–10 Carolina Panthers

(2, 0–2) LI February 5, 2017 (2016) New England Patriots

(9, 5–4) 34–28 (OT) Atlanta Falcons

(2, 0–2) LII February 4, 2018 (2017) Philadelphia Eagles

(3, 1–2) 41–33 New England Patriots

(10, 5–5) LIII February 3, 2019 (2018) New England Patriots

(11, 6–5) 13–3 Los Angeles Rams

(4, 1–3) LIV February 2, 2020 (2019) Kansas City Chiefs

(3, 2–1) 31–20 San Francisco 49ers

(7, 5–2) LV February 7, 2021 (2020) Tampa Bay Buccaneers

(2, 2–0) 31–9 Kansas City Chiefs

(4, 2–2)

Who won the last Super Bowl of the 20th century?

The Broncos won the last Super Bowl of the 20th century in 1999 against the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl XXXIII in Miami, Florida. That win was the second straight for the Broncos to close out the 20th century as defending champions undefeated in two seasons.

Which team has lost the most Super Bowls in NFL history?

The Patriots and Denver Broncos are the two teams with the most losses in a Super Bowl, five Super Bowl losses for each. But at least they have won 6 and 3 Super Bowl rings each respectively, while the Vikings and Bills lost in four Super Bowls and never won one.

