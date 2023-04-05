With the New England Patriots reportedly shopping QB Mac Jones, we take a look at the potential destinations for the Alabama product.

Not so long ago, analysts raved about Mac Jones and how the New England Patriots had found Tom Brady's heir. It seemed like it wouldn't be long before they ruled the AFC East division again.

But his sophomore year raised several questions, and it doesn't seem like Bill Belichick is much of a fan of him right now. As a matter of fact, the word around the league is that the team is actively shopping him.

So, with the 2023 NFL Draft just a couple of weeks away from now and the Pats looking to get better at the quarterback position, let's take a look at the three likeliest landing spots for Mac Jones.

NFL Rumors: Likely Landing Spots For Mac Jones

3. Washington Commanders

Recently, the Washington Commanders raved about Sam Howell by stating that they see some Brock Purdy in him. No disrespect to Brock Purdy, but he shouldn't be the standard for a successful NFL quarterback.

Ron Rivera admitted that poor QB play was what held the Commanders back more often than not last season. Jones is still young, and he'd be a significant upgrade over whoever is on their roster.

2. Atlanta Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons have already made it loud and clear that they're not interested in Lamar Jackson because of his style of play and injury-proneness. But Jones isn't as mobile as Lamar, and he rarely scrambles, so he could fit their mold.

Desmond Ridder doesn't look like an NFL quarterback, and the Falcons might not have the chance to get one in the upcoming Draft. So, they should at least do their due diligence on the Alabama product.

1. Baltimore Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens have refused to engage in trade talks for Lamar Jackson. But the rumor around the league is that Jackson wants to be a Patriot, and he's already made it clear that he wants to leave Maryland.

The Pats shopping Jones only means that they're looking to get better at the QB position, and the only star that could be available is sitting on the Ravens' bench. So, Jones would most likely have to be a part of any potential trade.