The NFL has seen some trades this offseason, but another wide receiver could be on the move if the Arizona Cardinals decide to ship their star. These are the potential landing spots for DeAndre Hopkins.

The NFL could have a blockbuster trade soon if the Green Bay Packers and the New York Jets agree on a deal for Aaron Rodgers. Although another superstar might be on the move if the Arizona Cardinals decide to get rid of DeAndre Hopkins.

Arizona had ambitious plans when they hired Kliff Kingsbury as their head coach in 2019. Pairing him with former n°1 overall pick Kyler Murray was supposed to give them a ton of success. That’s why they made a move for the then Houston Texans wide receiver.

However, it all ended up being a massive failure. Kingsbury was fired this season to be replaced by Jonathan Gannon in what looks like a full rebuild. There lies the reason for the team being willing to trade away star WR Hopkins.

Four teams reportedly interested in DeAndre Hopkins

The hiring of a new head coach usually comes with a transition period. In Arizona’s case that rebuild feeling is increased by Murray coming back from a torn ACL, so it makes sense to shed some of the big salaries in a team that shouldn’t be a contender this year. Hopkins has the highest salary cap hit for wide receivers in the entire league at 30.75 million, according to Spotrac.

A potential trade should also include the player reworking his deal, but the upside of having such a weapon could make other franchises take a chance. There are four teams that appear as landing spots for Hopkins. New England Patriots, New York Giants, Tennessee Titans and Atlanta Falcons have shown interest in him, per Benjamin Allbright.

The Patriots just signed ex Chiefs WR JuJu Smith-Schuster, although they still need playmakers on offense. The same logic applies to the Giants despite trading for Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller last week. It would be shocking to see him go to the Titans or the Falcons because they aren’t title threats.

The best fit for DeAndre Hopkins

Another team to follow closely can definitely be the reigning Super Bowl champions. Even though the Kansas City Chiefs would have to create cap space, the idea of Hopkins playing along Patrick Mahomes is enticing enough to try to make it happen. On the other side, the Dallas Cowboys might now be out on this player after trading for Brandin Cooks.