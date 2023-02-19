Baker Mayfield had plenty of ups and downs last season, but there could still be some interest in his services. Here, we name you his three likeliest landing spots.

Once considered a future star, Baker Mayfield's tenure with the Cleveland Browns ended abruptly and poorly. They traded for Deshaun Watson despite all the controversy surrounding him, shutting the door on their former first-overall pick.

Mayfield struggled to hold onto the Carolina Panthers' starting QB job, eventually being released by the team as well. Then, he bounced back toward the end of the season with the Los Angeles Rams.

It's safe to say that Mayfield had plenty of ups and downs last season, but all things considered, there could still be some interest in his services. Here, we name you his three likeliest landing spots.

NFL Rumors: Potential Landing Spots For Baker Mayfield

3. Los Angeles Rams

Baker Mayfield was a seamless fit for Sean McVay's offense. He was quite solid when they needed someone to fill in for the injured Matthew Stafford, so there's no reason to believe they won't want him back.

Stafford isn't getting any younger, and the Los Angeles Rams have zero draft capital to try and pursue a QB prospect. So, he could stay there and either wait for Matt to struggle or get hurt, and eventually take the reins once he retires.

2. Baltimore Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens have failed to strike a deal with Lamar Jackson, who's reportedly asking for roughly $100 million more in guaranteed money than they're willing to give him at this time.

That could lead to Jackson's exit, and the Ravens' front office has always been quite high on Mayfield. It's a long shot, and it'll all depend on whether Jackson forces his way out of Maryland, but it could still happen.

1. Washington Commanders

The Washington Commanders looked much better with a mediocre QB like Taylor Heinicke than with Carson Wentz. So, truth be told, Mayfield would be a slight upgrade over Heinicke, at least for the time being.

Sam Howell impressed in the lone game of his rookie season, and he has the potential to be a franchise QB one day. But he might still need some more time on the sidelines, so Mayfield could be a fine stopgap there.