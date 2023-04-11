Even though the Raiders signed Jimmy Garoppolo to take the offensive reins, another signal-caller could bench him at some point during the 2023 NFL season.

It's time for changes in Las Vegas. After an extremely disappointing campaign last year, the Raiders head into the 2023 NFL season aiming to turn things around and get back to the playoffs.

With Derek Carr gone, the franchise landed free agent quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. Even though many were expecting Tom Brady or Aaron Rodgers, this is still an interesting arrival for a team that needs experience.

At the end of the day, Jimmy G led the San Francisco 49ers to a Super Bowl trip and an NFC Championship appearance. Even so, it looks like the Raiders are monitoring one of the top prospects in this year's draft.

Raiders keeping an eye on QBs of 2023 class

"#OSU QB CJ Stroud is currently in Las Vegas on a meeting with the #Raiders, source said. One of the top QBs in the draft. … Las Vegas picks No. 7," NFL insider Ian Rapoport tweeted Tuesday.

CJ Stroud is definitely one of the most interesting quarterbacks of the 2023 class, so it makes sense the Raiders are making their due diligence. Garoppolo is not getting any younger, and it would be wise to bring in a young stud he could mentor. However, chances are Stroud gets selected by a team with a higher pick. So, either the Raiders trade up or prepare for other alternatives.