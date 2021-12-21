The consequences of the fateful game against New Orleans Saints continue for Buccaneers: they shall need to search for a replacement for his running back after he suffered a leg injury that would leave him out for the rest of the regular season.

The NFL game against New Orleans Saints represented not just the cut of a 4 winning streak for the Buccaneers: it was Tom Brady's first shut out of his career playing at home and the loss of Chris Godwin, wide receiver, and Leonard Fournette, running back.

Brady deals right now with a fact: he had not suffered a shut out since December 2006, when the Miami Dolphins defeated New England Patriots 21-0 in Miami; Godwin and Fournette suffer from their respective hurts: Chris presents a cruciate ligament tear on his right knee and Leonard a hamstring injury.

According to ESPN's reporter Adam Schefter, Buccaneers' offense is going to miss Godwin a Fournette for the rest of the regular season, but, at least, the running back may be ready for the most important part of the year: the Playoffs. Who could be now the savior of Tampa's scoring power?

Tampa Bay might already have a replacement for Leonard Fournette

From asking a chance to fight against Youtuber and now professional boxer Jake Paul to return to the yard: Le'Veon Bell could be the chosen one of Buccaneers to help its offensive line to keep on the right path for the NFL postseason (10-4, first of the NFC).

Bell has been inactive, as a Free Agent, since November 2021 when he was released after 5 games, 83 yards, and 2 touchdowns with the Baltimore Ravens. He would be considered to be in line to back up Ronald Jones.

The incorporation of Le'Veon Bell to the Buccaneers will be confirmed after the results of his physical exams are known. If the signed is completed, Tampa Bay would add another veteran to his roster, including already Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski, and Antonio Brown.