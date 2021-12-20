Buccaneers' 9-0 loss against the New Orlean Saints was particularly frustrating for Tom Brady. After shouting at the Saints sideline and destroying a tablet, the quarterback is minimizing his reaction.

Sunday night wasn’t easy for Tom Brady. The quarterback got shut out for the third time in his career during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 9-0 loss against the New Orleans Saints. So, it wasn’t entirely surprising to watch an angry Tom Brady shouting to their rivals' sideline. However, he has dismissed the accident, saying “it was nothing”.

Brady had a frustrating game as his passes weren't hitting their targets, with the Saints defense neutralizing him. He failed to score in a game for the first time since 2006 against the Miami Dolphins.

The Tampa Bay QB completed 26 of 48 pass attempts for 214 yards, but got sacked four times and picked off once during the game. He let out his anger in the fourth quarter, right after he threw an interception to CJ Gardner-Johnson.

Brady about his “f*** yourself” to Saints sideline: ‘It’s just football’

It seemed like Brady shouted "go f*** yourself" right in the face of defensive line coach Ryan Nielsen, while passing by the Saints sideline. However, the QB didn’t elaborate on his comment in the post-match press conference.

Brady also let his anger out by destroying a Microsoft Surface tablet. However, at the time at the press conference, he was back to his usual collected self. "Nothing," he said about the incident via ProFootballTalk. "Just football."

Now, he clearly will need to recover from a terrible night. With this shut out, it ended a a streak of 255 consecutive regular season and playoff games without not having scored. Next game will be against the Panthers.