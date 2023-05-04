The NFL continues expanding with Germany added to Mexico and England as hosts for different games. This year the Kansas City Chiefs and the New England Patriots are scheduled to play there, and their opponents might have been leaked.

It has been a clear intention of the NFL expanding outside the United States. Games in England and Mexico were already regular features in the schedule, but last year Germany was added to the list of countries ready to host matchups.

Munich was the city selected to organize a big-time clash. Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were a great choice to inaugurate this new idea. Making it a pairing against the Seattle Seahawks helped to attract more people.

The interest generated among the Germans was so high that they were given another shot. This time they will have two games because Mexico City won’t be able to hold their annual match. Despite the schedule hasn't been confirmed yet, some details were leaked this week.

Who are the New England Patriots playing against in Germany?

Both teams giving up a home game were confirmed some time ago. The defending Super Bowl champions Kansas City Chiefs were one of them. In April there were rumors indicating they might face the Chicago Bears.

The Patriots are the other franchise that would be hosting a match in a neutral site. The opponent is not confirmed, but it may have been revealed. New England will play against the New Orleans Saints, according to Max Schrader of the German newspaper Bild.

This publication also reports that the host city will be Frankfurt instead of Munich. Something else noteworthy is that Germany will have these games in back-to-back weeks. They are expected to be on November 12 and 19. Those dates would mean they will be played on week 10 and 11, although the order it is not certain.