In the last game of the NFL season, the Lions visit Green Bay at Lambeau Field. Read here to check out what happens if Detroit win in Week 18.

The Detroit Lions are having a remarkable season in the second year of Dan Campbell as head coach of the team. Though 2021 was very difficult with a 3-13-1 record, 2022 has been a totally different story. Furthermore, Jared Goff is proving himself as a true franchise quarterback for the future.

The Lions were 1-6 at one point in the season, but then they won seven of their last nine games to climb back in the playoff hunt. In five of those seven victories, the offense at least scored 30 points. Just incredible. It's important to remember that five of the Detroit's eight losses so far were by a margin of four points of less.

So, the Lions arrive to their final game with a great chance to post their first winning season since 2017. Read here to find out what happens if Detroit beat Green Bay on Sunday Night Football in Week 18.

NFL playoffs: What happens if Detroit beat Green Bay in Week 18?

If the Lions beat the Packers at Lambeau Field in Week 18 of the 2022 NFL season, Green Bay and Aaron Rodgers will be out of the playoffs. At the same time, the problem for Detroit is that the Seahawks won earlier over the Los Angeles Rams in a 19-16 thriller which went to overtime.

So, if the Lions defeat the Packers, Seattle advance as the No.7 seed as the Seahawks own the tiebreaker over Detroit for a Wild Card spot. That's because Seattle beat the Lions 48-45 in Week 4. Both teams would end with a 9-8 record, but Pete Carroll's squad have that advantage between them.

Even if the Lions win at Lambeau Field, they are already officially eliminated from the playoffs. Nevertheless, their performances in 2022 might be a great sign of things to come in the future for the franchise.