Pete Carroll made a crucial decision in the offseason. The head coach traded franchise quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos and then gave the starting job to Geno Smith over Drew Lock. In an incredible turn of events, the offense ignited and the Seahawks suddenly were alive in the playoff hunt.

Now, with almost no margin of error, the Seahawks face the Los Angeles Rams with a shot at glory. Read here what happens in case they fail and lose to the reigning champions in Week 18.

If the Seahawks lose to the Los Angeles Rams, Seattle will be officially eliminated. Then, as an immediate consequence, the Detroit Lions would still be alive in the playoff hunt for a Wild Card spot.

With Seattle out of the playoff picture, in case the Seahawks lose with the Rams, the Sunday Night game between the Green Bay Packers and the Detroit Lions would determine the last team qualified for the playoffs in the NFC. The showdown at Lambeau Field would become a win and get in situation for both teams.