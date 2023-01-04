Week 17's Monday Night Football was suspended due to Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest during the game. Now, the NFL has started conversations on whether to resume the Buffalo Bills vs. Cincinnati Bengals.
Football is not the main priority for the NFL right now. Damar Hamlin, Bills' safety, suffered a cardiac arrest during Week 17's MNF against the Bengals, so they are focusing on what happens with the defensive's health.
Reports say the safety is recovering from the cardiac arrest, fortunately. Now, the NFL has addressed the situation regarding the Bills-Bengals matchup and is looking for options to see if the game will be played or not and how would the cancellation impact on the Playoffs.
Will the Bills-Bengals Week 17's MNF be resumed?
The National Football League has informed that it has started conversations regarding the Bills-Bengals game and if it will be resumed before the 2022 regular season ends.
According to NFL EVP of communications, public affairs and policy Jeff Miller the league has not made a decision yet, but there are different scenarios regarding the future of their records.
NFL Research did different scenarios if the Bills-Bengals game is canceled and they are the following:
- Bengals clinch AFC North, but would not have a path to the No. 1 seed and home-field advantage (Ravens cannot clinch division even if they beat Bengals in Week 18 because an 11-5 Cincinnati team would best an 11-6 Baltimore).
- Chiefs can clinch the AFC's No. 1 seed with a win Saturday (Chiefs would be the only team capable of reaching 14 wins).
- Chiefs would also clinch the No. 1 seed if the Bills lose vs. the Patriots in Week 18.
- Bills can clinch the No. 1 seed with a win vs. the Patriots + a Chiefs loss at the Raiders in Week 18.
- Bengals can clinch the No. 2 seed with a win vs. the Ravens + a Bills loss vs. the Patriots in Week 18 (would go to strength of victory tiebreaker).