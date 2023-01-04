After two days of analyzing the situation, the National Football League has started conversations on wheter to resume the Week 17's game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals.

Will the Bills-Bengals Week 17's MNF be resumed?

The National Football League has informed that it has started conversations regarding the Bills-Bengals game and if it will be resumed before the 2022 regular season ends.

According to NFL EVP of communications, public affairs and policy Jeff Miller the league has not made a decision yet, but there are different scenarios regarding the future of their records.

NFL Research did different scenarios if the Bills-Bengals game is canceled and they are the following: