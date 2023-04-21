Prior to the 2023 season, the NFL made a shocking announcement with five players violating the league's gambling policy. Check out the details and who are the names suspended.

The NFL and confirmed that three players have been indefinitely suspended for violating the league's gambling policy. Two other players were each suspended six games.

After the announcement, the NFL emphasized that no game was compromised in any way during the 2022 season. The league's gambling policy forbids anyone in the NFL from engaging in any form of gambling at any club, league facility or venue, including the practice facility.

Last year, star wide receiver Calvin Ridley was suspended indefinitely for betting on games and has just been recently reinstated. He lost almost $11 million on salary. Read here to check out who are the players who got massive suspensions from the NFL because of gambling.

2023 NFL Season: Who are the five players suspended for gambling?

Quintez Cephus and C.J. Moore of the Detroit Lions, as well as Shaka Toney of the Washington Commanders, are suspended indefinitely through at least the conclusion of the 2023 season for betting on NFL games in the 2022 season. These players may petition for reinstatement at the conclusion of the 2023 season.

Meanwhile, Stanley Berryhill and Jameson Williams of the Detroit Lions are suspended for the team’s first six regular season games of the 2023 season. However, they can participate in all offseason and preseason activities, including preseason games.

In the case of Berryhill and Williams, they didn't receive a bigger punishment because they placed bets on non-NFL games. The problem is that they did it while being at an NFL team facility.