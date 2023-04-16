With superstar linebacker Devin White formally requesting to be traded by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, we take a look at some of his realistic options.

It seems like the Tampa Bay Buccaneers simply cannot catch a break. They lost Tom Brady and replaced him with Baker Mayfield, and now they could also lose their best defensive player.

Superstar linebacker Devin White has formally requested to be traded. He knows the team will struggle to compete and, more importantly, that they're likely to place him under the franchise tag next season.

White still has his best football ahead of him, and there should be a big market for a rising star like him. With that in mind, let's take a look at the three NFL teams more likely to make a run at him.

NFL Rumors: 3 Landing Spots For Devin White

3. Buffalo Bills

Even though Josh Allen is still quite young and Stefon Diggs also has plenty left in the tank, one can't help but feel like the Buffalo Bills Super Bowl window could shut down sooner rather than later.

This team could have several salary-cap issues soon, so they need to make the most of their roster right now, especially in a much-improved AFC East. They already did that by adding Von Miller a couple of seasons ago, so they could do the same this time around.

2. Houston Texans

The DeMeco Ryans era has gotten off to a solid start for the Houston Texans. They've been one of the biggest winners of the offseason, and they're on the verge of landing their franchise quarterback.

Ryans was a defensive mastermind during his playing days, and he replicated that as the San Francisco 49ers' Defensive Coordinator, so you know he'll be in the market for a guy like White when he becomes available.

1. Philadelphia Eagles

And last but not least, we simply cannot rule the Philadelphia Eagles out whenever there's a big name available in this league. They have plenty of draft picks to trade and have never hesitated to be aggressive.

GM Howie Roseman already shocked the world by trading for A.J. Brown during last year's NFL Draft, so he might as well work his magic again this season. Also, they have enough cap space to work out an extension with him.