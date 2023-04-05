Cam Newton is ready to return to the NFL, but not as a starting quarterback. Amid the rumors of his comeback, the 2011 1st-overall pick has revealed who he wants to backup, and it is neither Aaron Rodgers nor Patrick Mahomes.

It seems like a matter of time to see Cam Newton once again in the NFL. The 2015 MVP has accepted he could return as a backup quarterback, but neither for Aaron Rodgers nor Patrick Mahomes.

Cam Newton decided not to play the 2022 NFL season after a dissapointing year with the Panthers. The 33-year-old quarterback wants to return to the league, but a starter job may not available for him in any of the 32 teams.

For this reason, Newton has admitted he's ready for a backup role. He has made a list of the potential quarterbacks he would like to play with, and neither Rodgers nor Mahomes appear in the top-5.

Cam Newton admits he wants to be a backup quarterback in an AFC North team

In recent days, Cam Newton said that the 32 NFL quarterbacks were not better than him. Well, he thought that twice and now he's ready to be a backup anywhere.

The 2011 1st-overall pick threw for multiple NFL teams at Auburn. However, it seems like he has not received any offer yet to be a starter, reason why he has made up his mind and listed the quarterbacks his willing to backup.

Newton revealed the first name in his list is Deshaun Watson. Then, the former MVP named Lamar Jackson, Justin Fields, Tua Tagovailoa and Malik Willis as his top-5 options alongside the Browns player.

Aaron Rodgers name appeared in the 10th position. It is uncertain where will the 39-year-old play this year, so that might be the reason why Newton didn't mention him first.