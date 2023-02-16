A Clark County grand jury in Nevada has indicted Alvin Kamara, who plays as running back for the New Orleans Saints, but why is he being accused for?

Problems have arrived to the New Orleans Saints front office. This Thursday, a Clark County grand jury in Nevada has indicted Alvin Kamara, alongside other NFL player, but why is the running back being accused for?

For the NFL, it is very important that members of the league behave properly in and off the field. Unfortunately, not all the players follow their rules and the image of the organization gets stained for their actions.

Now, the New Orleans Saints have a massive problem. Alvin Kamara, who plays as running back for them, is facing chargers by a grand jury at Nevada and his future as football player is uncertain.

Why is Saints RB Alvin Kamara being accused by a Nevada jury?

Alvin Kamara is facing a huge problem for what happened on February 5, 2022 during the Pro Bowl weekend. A Clark County grand jury in Nevada has indicted the running back, alongside Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Chris Lammons and two other men, on charges of conspiracy to commit battery and battery resulting in substantial bodily harm against alleged victim Darrell Greene Jr.

According to KLAS-TV, the criminal case now bypasses Las Vegas Justice Court, with a court date set for March 2. "The State has avoided a contested preliminary hearing by indicting Mr. Kamara," Kamara's attorneys said in a statement obtained by NFL Media. "He intends to vigorously fight the allegations at trial as he was defending himself and others at the time of the incident."

Greene told Las Vegas Metro police his version of what happened on February 5, 2022. According to the police report, he tried to enter an elevator of The Cromwell Las Vegas Hotel & Casino on that morning, but Kamara allegedly put his hand on Greene's chest to stop him.

Greene said he pushed Kamara away, but the running back responded with a stronger push. The victim was then punched by Lammons and kicked until he lost consciousness. A surveillance video verifies Green's account in which the four men, including Kamara, can be seen battering him on the ground, according to the police report.

The alleged victim has also filed a civil lawsuit in Louisiana against his attackers that seeks $10 million in damages and jury trial. Green suffered an orbital fracture on his right eye, per the police report.