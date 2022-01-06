Final week for the quarterbacks, most of the top of our list will play in the postseason, but there are still some starters desperate for a win to make the playoffs. Check here the full and final list of the QB1 starters for the final week of the regular season.

The final week will be filled with a lot of drama but it will not be related to the top quarterbacks as they have a guaranteed spot for the postseason. But the only fight between a top five and a top 10 of the Bolavip's Quarterback Rankings will be between Mahomes and Tannehill, both with a spot in the playoffs but they want to win their last game in Week 18 to secure the No. 1 Seed in the conference.

Rodgers, Brady, and Mahomes are safe, they will all play in the postseason, but it is unlikely that all of the top five names will play in the final week of the 2021-22 NFL regular season. Also, if Herbert (Chargers) loses his last game of the season against the Raiders, then he won't be able to play in the postseason.

Taysom Hill will be an important QB1 to watch in the final week of the season as he and the Saints must win the game against the Atlanta Falcons to play in the playoffs. On the other hand, of the rookie starting quarterbacks, none will be in the postseason, Lawrence and Fields will watch the playoffs from their homes.

NFL 2021-22: Ranked quarterbacks for the final week of the regular season

As mentioned above, one of the big names in Week 18 is Justin Herbert as he will be fighting for a spot in the playoffs against the Raiders on the road. That game is win or go home for Herbert.

For Week 18 the QBR will not be available, only the ranking based on the favorite big names for the final week. For the playoffs the rankings return with QBR provided by ESPN and other more detailed statistics for fantasy lovers.

RK Name Team Backup? 1 Aaron Rodgers Green Bay x 2 Justin Herbert LA Chargers x 3 Tom Brady Tampa x 4 Matthew Stafford LA Rams x 5 Patrick Mahomes Kansas City x 6 Kyler Murray Arizona x 7 Josh Allen Buffalo x 8 Tua Tagovailoa Miami x 9 Jimmy Garoppolo San Francisco x 10 Carson Wentz Indianapolis x 11 Kirk Cousins Minnesota x 12 Ryan Tannehill Tennessee x 13 Mac Jones New England x 14 Joe Burrow Cincinnati x 15 Tyler Huntley Baltimore YES 16 Taysom Hill *No bckp anymore New Orleans x 17 Jalen Hurts Philadelphia x 18 Derek Carr Las Vegas x 19 Dak Prescott Dallas x 20 Matt Ryan Atlanta x 21 Russell Wilson Seattle x 22 Teddy Bridgewater Denver x 23 Taylor Heinicke Washington x 24 Jared Goff Detroit x 25 Ben Roethlisberger Pittsburgh x 26 Daniel Jones NY Giants x 27 Cam Newton *No bckp anymore Carolina x 28 Baker Mayfield (Probable) Cleveland x 29 Trevor Lawrence Jacksonville x 30 Zach Wilson NY Jets x 31 Davis Mills Houston x 32 Justin Fields Chicago x



