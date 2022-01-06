The final week will be filled with a lot of drama but it will not be related to the top quarterbacks as they have a guaranteed spot for the postseason. But the only fight between a top five and a top 10 of the Bolavip's Quarterback Rankings will be between Mahomes and Tannehill, both with a spot in the playoffs but they want to win their last game in Week 18 to secure the No. 1 Seed in the conference.
Rodgers, Brady, and Mahomes are safe, they will all play in the postseason, but it is unlikely that all of the top five names will play in the final week of the 2021-22 NFL regular season. Also, if Herbert (Chargers) loses his last game of the season against the Raiders, then he won't be able to play in the postseason.
Taysom Hill will be an important QB1 to watch in the final week of the season as he and the Saints must win the game against the Atlanta Falcons to play in the playoffs. On the other hand, of the rookie starting quarterbacks, none will be in the postseason, Lawrence and Fields will watch the playoffs from their homes.
NFL 2021-22: Ranked quarterbacks for the final week of the regular season
As mentioned above, one of the big names in Week 18 is Justin Herbert as he will be fighting for a spot in the playoffs against the Raiders on the road. That game is win or go home for Herbert.
For Week 18 the QBR will not be available, only the ranking based on the favorite big names for the final week. For the playoffs the rankings return with QBR provided by ESPN and other more detailed statistics for fantasy lovers.
|RK
|Name
|Team
|Backup?
|1
|Aaron Rodgers
|Green Bay
|x
|2
|Justin Herbert
|LA Chargers
|x
|3
|Tom Brady
|Tampa
|x
|4
|Matthew Stafford
|LA Rams
|x
|5
|Patrick Mahomes
|Kansas City
|x
|6
|Kyler Murray
|Arizona
|x
|7
|Josh Allen
|Buffalo
|x
|8
|Tua Tagovailoa
|Miami
|x
|9
|Jimmy Garoppolo
|San Francisco
|x
|10
|Carson Wentz
|Indianapolis
|x
|11
|Kirk Cousins
|Minnesota
|x
|12
|Ryan Tannehill
|Tennessee
|x
|13
|Mac Jones
|New England
|x
|14
|Joe Burrow
|Cincinnati
|x
|15
|Tyler Huntley
|Baltimore
|YES
|16
|Taysom Hill *No bckp anymore
|New Orleans
|x
|17
|Jalen Hurts
|Philadelphia
|x
|18
|Derek Carr
|Las Vegas
|x
|19
|Dak Prescott
|Dallas
|x
|20
|Matt Ryan
|Atlanta
|x
|21
|Russell Wilson
|Seattle
|x
|22
|Teddy Bridgewater
|Denver
|x
|23
|Taylor Heinicke
|Washington
|x
|24
|Jared Goff
|Detroit
|x
|25
|Ben Roethlisberger
|Pittsburgh
|x
|26
|Daniel Jones
|NY Giants
|x
|27
|Cam Newton *No bckp anymore
|Carolina
|x
|28
|Baker Mayfield (Probable)
|Cleveland
|x
|29
|Trevor Lawrence
|Jacksonville
|x
|30
|Zach Wilson
|NY Jets
|x
|31
|Davis Mills
|Houston
|x
|32
|Justin Fields
|Chicago
|x