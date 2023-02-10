The Philadelphia Eagles are one game away from the title, but they have to defeat the Kansas City Chiefs. Their Super Bowl appearance wasn’t projected in the beginning of the season, although they deserve to be there. Find out what head coach Nick Sirianni’s contract is.

The Philadelphia Eagles will face the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl. Arizona is the city where these two teams will battle for the title, but it is impossible to skip that the NFC East franchise wasn’t expected to be there when the season began. A ton of credit should go to their head coach Nick Sirianni.

Philadelphia had a weird ending of their previous era. The Carson Wentz experience went into free fall in his last stint there, although he wasn’t the only one to leave. With him Doug Pederson was also fired despite being the only Super Bowl winning coach of the franchise, at least until Sunday, February 12.

Sirianni was the person chosen to be his replacement. There were a lot of doubters because he wasn’t a highly wanted candidate, though the front office can now be sure they were right. In just his second season in charge of the Eagles he helped making them the most dominant team in the NFL this year.

How much does Nick Sirianni make?

Being in his introduction to the league his contract is surely not in the top 10 as it will probably be. Not having a famous name or a prestigious career as a player went against him. But he is about to get a massive raise like it happens when young stars perform on the field. Although his salary is not that low since it is believed to be around six to seven million per season. He signed a five-year deal worth between 30-35 million dollars, according to reports.