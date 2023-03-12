Tom Brady's retirement left the Tampa Bay Buccaneers without a quarterback to face the 2023 NFL season. Jimmy Garoppolo was an option for them, but the latest reports say they have selected another veteran player to become their starter.

Tom Brady landed in Tampa in 2020 and he immediately changed the team. In his first season, the quarterback managed to lead the Bucs to the Super Bowl LV, where they defeated the Chiefs with a 31-0 score.

After a first attempt to retire in 2022, Brady decided to leave the NFL for good this year. His announcement had a major impact on the Buccaneers as the team will have to sign another quarterback, but apparently they have already selected Tom's replacement.

Buccaneers won't pursue Jimmy Garoppolo to replace Tom Brady

Tom Brady's retirement announcement was a huge surprise for the Buccaneers. The team didn't prepare for this news and they are desperately searching for his replacement to lead the offense in 2023.

Even though multiple reports said they were interested in Jimmy Garoppolo to become their starter, they have apparently moved on from that idea completely. However, it is another free agent who has caught their attention to replace Brady.

NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported this Sunday that Baker Mayfield has emerged as a surprising option for the Bucs. Tampa Bay is really interested in the free agent as he is probably the best fit in financial terms for them.

Buccaneers' problems with their salary cap would be the main reason why they are so interested in Mayfield. As for the player, the Rams were not interested in giving him a contract extension and he wanted to become a starter again somewhere else.