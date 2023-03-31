The NFL will allow the N°0 on jerseys after accepting a rule change. Now the Dallas Cowboys announced who will be wearing it there, but it’s not going to be Micah Parsons despite his desire.

This week team owners and coaches gathered in their traditional annual league meetings to discuss some important topics like rule changes. While reviewing the roughing the passer calls is one that didn’t pass, the Eagles proposal to allow N°0 for certain positional groups was accepted.

The Jacksonville Jaguars were the first team to confirm the player wearing that number. Immediately after there was a playful “brawl” on social media when Parsons claimed he was changing his number, though one of his teammates suggested otherwise. There is a definition now of who won the battle.

Dallas Cowboys confirm its first player ever to wear N°0

It didn’t take long for Parsons to post his wish on Twitter once the rule change was confirmed. “I’m switching!! Agent 0 coming soon!”, the linebacker wrote. Social media went crazy with the idea of Parsons potentially changing his N°11 to N°0, but one of his teammates was faster than him in that little dispute.

The Dallas Cowboys announced that safety Jayron Kearse will be wearing N°0. This might not be too surprising since he hinted that by answering Parsons’ right away: “Too late lol”, the former N°27 responded. In any case, Kearse has been a steady piece in the defense since he arrived in the team. His ability to make plays all over the field will make commentators call N°0 very often.