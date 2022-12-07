Bonuses and incentives are an important part of the NFL players salaries, it all depends on the player's performance during the season and the team's work also counts to earn a bonus.

Only two NFL players get close to $1m in workout bonuses

Patrick Mahomes is the NFL player with the largest contract so far, the contract value is $450m, while his bonuses and incentives exceed $14m.

Most of the best bonuses are called roster bonuses and are worth millions of dollars, especially for quarterbacks.

The second best bonus for an NFL player are the signing bonuses, those are the most important for them since that money goes directly to the player's bank account at the time of signing his contract.

What are the bigger workout bonuses in the NFL in 2022?

David Bakhtiari and Kenny Clark are the two players with the biggest Workout Bonuses in the current 2022 NFL season, they get $700,000 as Workout Bonuses every season. Both players play for the Green Bay Packers.

Top 5 Workout Cash rankings:

- David Bakhtiari – $700k

- Kenny Clark – $700k

- Jimmy Garoppolo – $600k

- Patrick Mahomes – $550k

- Josh Allen – $500k

A lot of players rely heavily on workout bonuses to supplement their salaries at the end of the year as their bonus represents up to 30% extra to their salary.