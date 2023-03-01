The Green Bay Packers have been preparing for Aaron Rodgers' departure for three years now. They took Jordan Love in the first round of the NFL Draft, a somewhat shocking move at the time that makes perfect sense right now.

Rodgers has hinted at leaving Lambeau Field way too often lately, way more than any front office would want. And reports claim that his relationship with GM Brian Gutekunst has never been exactly close.

That's why it's not much of a surprise to see Gutekunst raving about Jordan Love, going as far as to say that he needs to play next season. Needless to say, that's a huge sign of what he believes Rodgers will do.

Packers GM Says Jordan Love Needs To Play

“He needs to play. Jordan’s done a great job working hard, so he’s doing everything we’re asking,” Gutekunst said, per ProFootballTalk. "We took him for a reason back in 2020. He’s been progressing nicely, and to see him kind of take the jump he did this past year was nice. Again, it’s much different than going out there week in, week out, taking on the challenges when teams are game planning for you."

“We were talking earlier about the length of time it takes a quarterback to go from playing well to winning in this league, and he’ll need to go through those things just like every other quarterback." the GM added. "He’s taken some really good jumps and there’s more out there for him, but I think the things that are out there for him, he’s going to need to play to do that.”

Rodgers recently came out of his darkness retreatment, so it's only a matter of time before he shares his decision with the rest of us mortals. Will he stay or will he go? It seems like the Packers will be all set, regardless.