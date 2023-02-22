Even though Aaron Rodgers hasn't told the Packers he wants to leave, the organization might not be that thrilled with him staying.

The Green Bay Packers and Aaron Rodgers go a long way back. But all things considered, some believe Rodgers' tenure in charge of the offense hasn't been exactly successful, as he 'just' has one Super Bowl to show for it.

While winning a Super Bowl is way more than several franchises can brag about, the standard is different when you have a first-ballot Hall of Famer under center. Moreover, it seems like it's been ages since they made it to the big game.

So, given Rodgers' demanding and high-maintenance personality and the Packers' inability to go the distance, beat writer Bob McGinn affirms the organization is ready to move on from the quarterback.

NFL News: Packers Are Done With Aaron Rodgers

(Transcript via ProFootballTalk)

"When Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers becomes the Prince of (Four Days of) Darkness, there’s apparently one less decision for him to make.

Bob McGinn, who has covered the Packers for decades, said in a podcast with Tyler Dunne of GoLongTD.com that the team is ready to move on from Rodgers.

'They are done with Rodgers,' McGinn said, citing his own instincts, his knowledge of the league, and 'discussions with someone who [has] first-hand knowledge' of the Packers. 'He’s not coming back. I mean, they’re disgusted with him, and they’re done with him. And they’re moving on.'”

Truth be told, it would be hard to blame them if that's actually the case. Aaron Rodgers has given them no clarity about his future, and this game of cat and mouse every offseason has grown old already.

They could get some decent value in return for their future Hall of Famer, not to mention taking his huge salary off their books. So, don't be shocked if this is the start of the end of an era at Lambeau Field.